Lauren Boebert's legislation got blocked thanks to House panel's rule targeting 'lunatics': new book

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) has a new rule on his committee for people like Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, Insider reports.

According to journalist Robert Draper's new book, "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind," McGovern explained to Republicans that his new rule for his committee says if you're "batsh** crazy, you're not getting an amendment" after he blocked one of Boebert's amendments from going to the House floor.

"I'm sorry. We're not doing this. We're not doing this. I'm not going down that road. I'm not going to be part of any effort to legitimize people who are f*cking lunatics," he told a Republican committee member.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump earned a reputation as a bully as a kindergartner: new book

Draper says that McGovern previously was a believer that there was room to hear out arguments from Republicans, but that all changed after Jan. 6.

"McGovern was among 'the vast majority' of Democrats who initially believed what House members had been through on January 6 would bring them together, just as members came together after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001," Insider reports. "One Republican member told McGovern that, because of the riot, he would vote to uphold the election results. But the Republican changed his mind by the time the vote occurred, explaining to McGovern, 'I won't come back otherwise' to Congress."