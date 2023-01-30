RNC pushes for 'strongest' possible abortion restrictions despite voter backlash in 2022
Abortion rights activists protest outside the US Supreme Court on June 30, 2022, days after it overturned the nationwide right to abortion

Voters across the United States in 2022 rejected Republican-backed efforts to restrict abortion access, in both purple states such as Michigan and even deep-red states such as Kansas.

Despite this, reports Forbes, the Republican National Committee is pushing for GOP candidate to take tough stances on reproductive rights heading into the 2024 elections.

Specifically, the RNC passed a resolution calling on Republicans across the country to "pass the strongest pro-life legislation possible" in their states, including barring abortions for people who are just six weeks pregnant.

The RNC also urged GOP candidates to "go on offense" against Democrats for defending abortion rights, and RNC Committeewoman Tamara Scott called the push to restrict women's access to abortion services as a "key ingredient for GOP victory in 2024."

As Forbes notes, however, there is strong reason to be skeptical that running on the most strictest restrictions on women's reproductive care will be a good strategy for the GOP.

"60%. That’s the share of Americans who believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to a NPR/Ipsos poll conducted in January," the report notes. "The poll also found a 69% majority of respondents want abortion policy in their state to be decided by voters through ballot measures rather than state legislatures."

