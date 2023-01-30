Trump compares himself to 'the late, great' Al Capone while decrying prosecutor investigations

Former President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at prosecutors investigating his actions, and he compared himself to infamous mobster Al Capone.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump rehashed his familiar complaints about law enforcement investigations being "weaponized" against him by his enemies in the American "Deep State."

"Because of the Weaponization, Targeting, and Unprecedented Harassment, I believe that I have more lawyers working for me on this Corrupt Law Enforcement induced Bull…. than any human being in the history of our Country, including even the late great gangster, Alphonse Capone!" he wrote. "This is all being done for POLITICAL REASONS in that I am leading everybody, Republicans & Democrats, by big numbers in the Polls. The Disinformation Specialists are at it again, full time. The Fake News is their TOOL!"

The comparison to Capone is notable, as the Prohibition-era gangster for years evading prosecution until he was finally indicted and convicted on tax evasion charges, even though many law enforcement officials believed him to have been involved in far more serious crimes.

Trump is currently facing investigations from the United States Department of Justice that are being led by special counsel Jack Smith, as well as probes from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and New York Attorney General Letitia James.