Insurrectionist actor Jay Johnston admitted to taking part in Capitol riot: film director
Trump-loving actor banned from 'Bob's Burgers' after being spotted at Capitol riot: report

An actor who was banned from the animated show "Bob's Burgers" for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection reportedly admitted to colleagues that he was at the U.S. Capitol riot.

An actress who worked with Jay Johnston tweeted at the FBI in March that she recognized him in a photo from the riot, and two sources who worked with the journeyman actor on the upcoming film "Wing Dad" say he confessed to them that he was present at the Capitol to protest what he believed to be election "fraud," reported The Daily Beast.

“I reached out to him," said the film's director Lucas Astrom. "I was curious about him walking into the Capitol, because I feel like that’s a really big offense to our democracy and our nation. That’s horrific. But he said he was just at the protest and didn’t go into the Capitol physically, so I have to take him at his word on that. He hasn’t been convicted or served or arrested.”

“But yeah, I asked him about it," Astrom added, "and he said like, yeah, he was there, and he believed there was fraud and just wanted to show his support.”

READ MORE: Alex Jones sues Capitol Riot Committee in effort to block access to his phone records

Another actor in "Wing Dad" confirmed Astrom's account but asked to remain anonymous for the online report, and the film's co-screenwriter says she was shocked to learn one of the actors had taken part in the insurrection.

“I saw that, and I freaked the f*ck out because this is the first feature that I’ve been hired to write, and it’s a super-small indie, so it’s not like we can do a Tig Notaro CGI situation [to replace Johnston], as I would love to do,” said co-writer Paige Feldman. “I wrote it and there’s a lot of liberal propaganda in there, because that’s just me.”

“For an alleged insurrectionist to be the star of the first feature I wrote… it is less than ideal," she added. "I mean, that’s obviously an understatement. I’m really proud of the work I did on this film and to have that tainted by an actor’s actions is a little painful.”

SmartNews