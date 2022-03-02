'Unreal': Adam Kinzinger slams three GOP colleagues who voted against resolution supporting Ukrainian people
Adam Kinzinger appears on MSNBC (screen grab)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) expressed astonishment on Wednesday after three of his fellow House Republicans voted against a resolution expressing support for the Ukrainian people as they face an invasion from the Russian military.

Although the resolution passed by an overwhelming majority, three House Republicans voted against it: Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Matt Rosendale (R-MT).

"Unreal," Kinzinger commented on Twitter. "The bright side is over 400 voted yes."

READ MORE: Bill Barr says he yelled at Trump after he demanded to hear dirt about Hunter Biden: book

Support for Ukraine was a major part of President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address on Tuesday, and he outlined how the United States and its allies have leveled crippling economic sanctions against Russia while also providing the country with weapons and intelligence aimed at fending off the Russian invaders.

Kinzinger earlier this year was censured by the Republican National Committee for his work on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots. He was also one of only ten House Republicans who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment.

SmartNews