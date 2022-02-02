GOP's Adam Kinzinger tears into 'con artist' Josh Hawley: 'One of the worst human beings'
Josh Hawley, R- Mo., recently opined on "traditional masculine values." - Nash Greg/TNS

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) lambasted a fellow Republican lawmaker for abandoning support for Ukraine.

The Illinois Republican responded with strong criticism to a news report that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) had called on the Biden administration to drop support for Ukrainian membership in NATO, arguing that would distract from efforts to curb China's influence.

"I hate to be so personal, but Hawley is one of the worst human beings, and a self [aggrandizing] con artist," Kinzinger tweeted. "When Trump goes down I certainly hope this evil will be [laid] in the open for all to see, and be ashamed of."

Kinzinger has previously ripped Hawley for a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where the Missouri senator boasted that he had attempted to block certification of President Joe Biden's election win.

"All you have to do is see Josh Hawley's smug face at CPAC," Kinzinger told CNN last year. "There are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that, as a result of what you did. It was embarrassing for us around the world."

He also bashed Hawley days before the insurrection for going along with Donald Trump's election lies.

The Republican National Committee will debate at its winter meeting this week whether to expel Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the only two GOP lawmakers on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.


