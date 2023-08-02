'Lead this party away from insanity!' Former GOP lawmaker makes impassioned plea to Mike Pence
Mike Pence (Photo by Ryan Kelly for AFP)

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) pleaded with former Vice President Mike Pence to stop trying to have it both ways when it comes to former President Donald Trump's actions in the wake of losing the 2020 election.

During an appearance on CNN, Kinzinger slammed Pence for equivocating on whether Trump's actions leading up to and during the January 6th Capitol riots were illegal.

"He is walking this line of, like, 'I don't want to tick off the Trump people and I also want to appear fairly reasonable,'" Kinzinger said. "When he talks about this indictment, it's in the perspective of, 'I can't say if this is criminal, sure, it's wrong, look, I am not lawyer.' Of course you could say if it's criminal."

Kinzinger then argued that Pence should be more like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and boldly tell Republican voters the truth about the former president.

"Mike Pence had the opportunity to, I think, be a hero to the Republican Party, to be the guy that stood by the Trump agenda, but then had enough on January 6th," he said. "He's got to be the one that leads this party with others away from this insanity. Right now it's Chris Christie is the only one that's out there saying the truth."

Watch the video below or at this link.


