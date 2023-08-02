Trump has been playing 'Russian roulette with the law' and 'I don't see how he survives': George Conway

Donald Trump was indicted on four charges related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, and George Conway doesn't see how he survives all the criminal cases against him.

The twice-impeached former president was indicted for a second time by special counsel Jack Smith, and he's been charged with dozens of counts of business fraud in Manhattan and appears likely to be charged in Georgia, and Conway told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Trump was in deep trouble.

"They both seem to be doing their own thing, [Fulton County district attorney] Fani Willis, said she couldn't pick out Jack Smith out of a lineup or something like that, it doesn't appear they've been coordinating closely at all, but what they're trying to do and what they're trying to prove is parallel," Conway said. "I think the strategic choice Mr. Smith has made to just focus on Donald Trump is a very, very smart one, and I think that's good his case will go to trial before hers. By all accounts she's going to bring a much more organized crime kind of case involving the Georgia RICO statute that involve a lot of defendants."

"That makes life more difficult for a trial judge, but I think at the end of the day what matters is you get two bites of the apple," Conway added. "I just don't see how he survives all of these cases, Donald Trump, because each one -- he's played Russian roulette with the law, and I just don't think he's going to make it through the next year."



