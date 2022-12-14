Watch: Jan. 6 committee member explains why Trump must be charged
US Reprepresentatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger (AFP)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on Wednesday explained to CNN's Jake Tapper why he believes former President Donald Trump needs to face criminal charges.

While commenting on the work he's done with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots, Kinzinger was asked if the committee's efforts will have amount to nothing if Trump is not charged with any crimes.

Kinzinger argued that the committee has served an important historical purpose to document the actions of the former president and those around him that culminated in a deadly riot at the United States Capitol.

That said, Kinzinger also believes that the committee's work will likely result in criminal charges because not acting would have damaging effects on the rule of law.

"I think he's guilty of a crime," Kinzinger said. "He knew what he did, we made that clear. He knew what was happening prior to January 6. He pressured the Justice Department officials to say the election was stolen and leave the rest to me. and then you look at the 187 minutes where he sat in his office [during the riots]. I think he is, if he is not guilty of some kind of crime, what we basically said is presidents are above the law."

