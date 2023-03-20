'Really sad': Adam Kinzinger roasts right-wing Christians for idolizing Trump

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tore into the "sad" conservatives proclaiming their belief in Christ and everything he stood for, while enthusiastically backing a former president about to be indicted for an improperly concealed $130,000 payment to an adult film star.



The exchange came during a CNN discussion of warnings about the unprecedented nature of the criminal case, from both former Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

"I think they're both pointing to real risks for Democrats, and how this could be a political boon to the former president," said anchor Poppy Harlow. "I wonder what you think."

"Well, I certainly agree," said Kinzinger. "I've said from the beginning, I think this is going to secure Donald Trump's stature within the base GOP voter, which to me is actually really sad. Because these are people that profess Christ as their savior, that are now going to go out and defend a man that potentially, or is accused of, paying off, you know, a porn star, you know, to protect information about him, and then he lied to people about it. But I think it's a huge risk. If there was a preference, probably, if there was — you know, it would be like the federal case would come first or Georgia would come first, but that's not how the law works. The law works when you culminate an investigation and get an indictment through a grand jury."

RELATED: 'This man is a criminal': George Conway busts GOP's 'completely ridiculous' Trump defense

Kinzinger added a word of warning to his fellow Republicans, that "we don't know what the indictment is going to read."

"I would caution my Republican friends to wait until you see this indictment," said Kinzinger. "If, in fact, it comes. But, yeah, there's a huge political risk, no doubt. This is so unprecedented that this is all uncharted territory."

Watch the video below or at this link.

