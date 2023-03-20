'This man is a criminal': George Conway busts GOP's 'completely ridiculous' Trump defense
George Conway ripped Republicans for defending lifelong "criminal" Donald Trump against a looming indictment in New York.

The ex-president apparently expects to be charged in the Stormy Daniels hush money payoff, and the conservative attorney told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he richly deserves it.

"The Republicans are behaving like complete disgraces," Conway said. "They're basically saying that, by saying that Trump is being persecuted, they're essentially saying, you can't touch Trump and Trump is above the law. Whatever slack you might have wanted to cut a former president, that was gone after Jan. 6. This man is a recidivist criminal, he's committed fraud all his life, he's lied all of his life."

"This Stormy Daniels thing was something he cooked up," Conway added. "The notion that [Michael] Cohen is going to be discredited on it is ridiculous given the paper trail. We see the checks signed by Donald Trump. It's hard to say he is being picked on for paying $130,000 in hush money to a porn star and concealing that and using a straw donor, which was Cohen, to do that, and saying he's being persecuted somehow when no one has ever done that it is completely ridiculous."

