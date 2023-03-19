Trump team makes last-minute bid to present new witness before Manhattan grand jury

With the Manhattan grand jury looking into Donald Trump's payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election reportedly wrapping up this week, the New York Times is reporting that the former president's legal team is attempting present one more witness in his defense.

At about the same time that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was on MSNBC revealing he was asked by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office to be on stand-by on Monday, the Times reported that Trump's team wants the grand jury to hear from attorney Robert J. Costello.

According to the report from the Times, "Mr. Costello was once a legal adviser to Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former fixer, who has been a key witness for the Manhattan district attorney’s office. Mr. Costello and Mr. Cohen had a falling out, and Mr. Costello would appear solely to undermine Mr. Cohen’s credibility, the people said."

Costello's appearance would fall in line with attacks on Cohen as an unreliable witness due to his admission that he previously lied to investigators which led to his incarceration and being barred from practicing law.

The Times report adds, "Under New York law, a person who is expected to be indicted can request that a witness appear on his or her behalf. Mr. Trump’s lawyers have asked that Mr. Costello testify, but the final decision rests with the grand jury; it is unclear whether they have made a decision. The grand jury has been hearing evidence about the former president’s involvement in a hush money payment to a porn star."

"Mr. Costello’s appearance would come soon after Mr. Cohen concluded his own grand jury testimony. If Mr. Costello testifies, there is also a chance that Mr. Cohen will be asked to return to rebut some of Mr. Costello’s assertions," the Times report added.

You can read more here. and you can see Cohen talking about his possible appearance below or at the link: