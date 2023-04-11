Chicago's top cop calls for officer who killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo to be fired

Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Eric Carter says that the officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo following a foot chase in March 2021 should be fired, NBC Chicago reported.

On Monday, Carter filed charges with the Chicago Police Board saying Eric Stillman's "use of deadly force was not necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm from an imminent threat posed to Officer Stillman or another person." He also accused Stillman of failing to use de-escalation techniques to "prevent the use of deadly force as a last resort."

The incident took place after a ShotSpotter alert sounded on the morning of March 29, 2021 in Little Village.

"Police observed two males in an alley who fled upon seeing the responding officers. During that chase, one of the two responding officers, Stillman, opened fire, fatally striking Adam in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered," NBC Chicago's report stated.

A review of bodycam footage shows that after Stillman yelled at Toledo to show his hands, the boy turned around and raised his hands, and was illuminated by a flashing light.