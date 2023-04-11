Melania slaps at media for using 'unnamed sources' in reporting her reaction to Trump indictment: report

Former first lady Melania Trump is reportedly not happy about media reports about her feelings on her husband's recent indictment on charges related to hush-money payments to an adult film star.

The Independent reports that Melania Trump's office released a statement on Tuesday that knocked news outlets to relying on unnamed sources for reports on her "personal, professional, and political" viewpoints in recent weeks.

“News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady’s stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks," the former first lady's office wrote. "In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author’s claims."

The office went on to urge Melania's supporters to "exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate."

READ MORE: Chuck Schumer to put GOP senators on the spot over Trump's call to defund FBI

Multiple reports in recent weeks have claimed that Melania Trump wants nothing to do with defending her husband in the hush-money payments case, as she reportedly is still furious at him for humiliating her by cheating on her with an adult film star while she was still nursing their then-newborn son.

Speculation about Melania's true feelings about her husband's indictment only rose after she failed to appear with him at his post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago last month.