GOP sees 'financial hole' after Sheldon Adelson's widow stops shoveling big money to their candidates: report

Republicans for decades have relied on the late billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson to fund congressional and presidential races -- but now the money spigot he once provided appears to have dried up.

Bloomberg News reports that Adelson's widow, Miriam Adelson, has been hesitant to fork over the massive sums her husband provided prior to his death in early 2021, leaving what the publication describes as a "financial hole" for the GOP.

In fact, the only money Adelson has given this year has been a $5 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC dedicated to electing Republican candidates.

To put this into perspective, Bloomberg notes that the Adelsons gave more than a half a billion dollars to pro-GOP super PACs in the last decade alone.

In fact, the loss of Adelson money for the GOP is so great that the publication writes that "some Republicans worry they could face a cash crunch heading into the midterms" even as "its chances of controlling the Senate have deteriorated due to the fundraising struggles of candidates in battleground states."



Top GOP donor Dan Eberhart openly admitted that having no Adelson cash would be problematic for the party this fall.

"If Adelson is effectively sitting out the cycle, it leaves an awful big hole," he told Bloomberg.