26-year-old man accused of sex crimes after successfully enrolling as a high school student: report

A man who pretended to be a student at two high schools in Nebraska has been arrested and charged, ABC 8 reported.

Zachary Scheich, 26, attended 54 days of class at Northwest and Southeast high schools last semester using the fake name "Zak Hess."

In reality, Scheich graduated from high school in 2015.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault using an electronic device and sex trafficking a minor. More details of his alleged crimes aren't known.

Police say Scheich provided a false birth certificate and other standard documents to enroll in the school.

Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said parents have been notified of Scheich's actions.

Police say they are still interviewing potential victims and expect more to be found.

Scheich began attending Northwest High School on October 20, 2022, and then transferred to Southeast High School on January 12, 2023. He was registered to attend summer school but didn't show up.