Trump says he doesn’t know if Afghanistan war is over as he rants about terrorists ‘being dropped all over the world’
Donald Trump during an interview with Full Measure. (Screenshot)

President Donald Trump said in a recent interview on the Full Measure news program that he doesn't know whether or not the war in Afghanistan has concluded.

"Do you think the Afghanistan war is over?" the former president was asked by reporter Sharyl Attkisson.

"I don't know because you have people going all over the world and being dropped all over the world right now, and nobody knows who the hell they are, Sharyl. These aren't interpreters that we took," Trump claimed.

"These were people that rushed into the planes, and they were so interested in trying to make it sound like 'Oh, they're doing a good job.' These people, many of these people are going to be terrorists," he continued. "Okay? They're going to be terrorists. They were very powerful. They were very energetic in getting onto the aircraft."

Trump boasted in July 2021 that he had "started the process" of withdrawing all U.S. forces from Afghanistan. But the twice-impeached former president has been highly critical of his successor Joe Biden for pulling troops out of the country.

Attkisson's full interview with Trump will air Sunday, September 12. Watch a clip below:


Full Measure | Former President Trump discusses Afghanistan www.youtube.com


