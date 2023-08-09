Judge Aileen Cannon bars media from using courtroom electronics in Trump documents case
Judge Aileen Cannon, Donald Trump (Court photo, Trump photo via AFP)

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon on Wednesday ruled that media organizations could not bring electronic devices into the courtroom to assist in reporting on former President Donald Trump's trial for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

In a motion on Monday, a group of media outlets asked Cannon to allow the use of electronic devices. The group included NBC, ABC, CNN, and over a dozen others.

On Wednesday, Cannon denied the motion without comment. The ruling will make it more difficult for outlets to report on the trial.

