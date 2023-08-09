'There is no Republican Party': Conservative judge warns Trump's MAGA movement has America 'in grave peril'

The Republican Party has ceased to function as a democratic political organization, and it has put the whole American system in danger, warned conservative former Judge Michael Luttig on CNN Wednesday.

Luttig, who founded the modern conservative legal movement off which former President Donald Trump appointed many of his own court nominees, was the jurist who warned former Vice President Mike Pence not to overthrow the results of the election and convinced him Trump's plans were illegal.

"Judge, you told our colleague after the latest indictment came down last week, these are as grave offenses against the United States as a president could commit, save possibly treason," said anchor Poppy Harlow. "Remind our viewers. You are a conservative's conservative. Trump is winning by a mile in the polls. Republican officials are lining up behind him. What do you think has happened to your party?"

"I'm not a political person, Poppy," replied Luttig. "Frankly, I don't care about the Republican Party at all, except to the extent that the two political parties in America are the political guardians of democracy in our country. American democracy simply cannot function without two equally healthy and equally strong political parties. So, today, in my view, there is no Republican Party to counter the Democratic Party in the country, and for that reason American democracy is in grave peril."

"There is no Republican Party?" Harlow pressed him.

"In my view," said Luttig. "And let me explain, Poppy. A political party is a collection, an assemblage of individuals who share a set of beliefs and principles and policy views about the United States of America. Today, there is no such shared set of beliefs and values and principles, or even policy views, within the Republican Party for America. Until or unless the Republican Party can pull itself together into a credible political party, we don't have two competing parties in America."

