WATCH: Brawl breaks out on Christmas Eve flight over comments about wearing a mask
YouTube screenshot

According to a report from TMZ, a brawl broke out on a Los Angeles to Memphis flight on Christmas Eve after one passenger confronted another about not wearing his mask during the resurgent Covid pandemic.

The report notes that an unidentified passenger wearing a blue jacket had reportedly been loud and drinking on the red-eye flight while only occasionally wearing his mask, which led to a fellow passenger to comment, "You must be from L.A. because you think you're better than everyone else."

That led to more words being exchanged and then a wrestling match in the aisle as other passengers attempted to pull the two men apart.

According to the report, and verified by Fox News13, neither man was taken into custody when the flight landed, with Delta Airlines issuing a statement reading, "Delta is investigating this incident. Safety is always our No. 1 priority and while unruly passenger incidents are rare, there is no place for them on our aircraft or in our airports.”

You can watch the video below via TMZ's YouTube channel:

Insane Fight Erupts On Delta Flight Before Christmas | TMZ youtu.be

