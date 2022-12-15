Tennessee family's home destroyed in racist arson attack
A Tennessee family lost their home just before Thanksgiving in 2021 in an apparent racist arson attack.

Alan Mays and his wife Kirsten were on vacation in Branson, Missouri, last November when their house was reduced to rubble by a fire that's under investigation as arson, and a racial slur was left at the scene, according to CNN's "This Is Life With Lisa Ling."

"You know, with the blast and everything being burned, I do believe if we'd have been in the house that weekend, I think it would have killed us," Alan Mays said in a CNN interview last week.

Mays is Black and his wife is white, and the words "n*gger lover" were spray painted on the wall of their drained swimming pool.

“It’s been a living hell, and to accumulate to this, I don’t know what to say, man,” Mays said at the time.

