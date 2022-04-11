Trump-defending Alan Dershowitz: No proof Hunter Biden's laptop contains incriminating evidence against the president

Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who formerly defended former Donald Trump during his first impeachment, told the conservative outlet Newsmax that he he doesn't think the investigation into Hunter Biden's emails regarding his foreign business dealings will incriminate his father, President Joe Biden.

"You'd have to prove complicity by quote, 'the big man,'" Dershowitz said. "It's not enough for 'the big man' to be mentioned in an email. There have to be emails from the person who was the target or the subject of the investigation. Remember, hearsay is inadmissible. So I think there's a long, long road to hoe before you get anywhere close to the president of the United States," he added.

Dershowitz was referring to recent reports that say emails, photos, and text messages from a laptop that Hunter Biden allegedly left at a Deleware repair shop contain incriminating evidence that could reflect negatively on the President.

As Newsweek points out, there has been no evidence suggesting that President Biden was aware of, or involved in, any alleged crimes or ethics violations committed by his son.

NOW READ: Russian state TV floats 'revenge plan' against America that hinges on making Trump president again

SmartNews