'That is simply wrong': Ex-Trump lawyer flips out over move to block former president from ballot

Law professor Alan Dershowitz expressed outrage on Monday over reports that California and other states could be moving to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Dershowitz reacted to a column by his colleague, Laurence Tribe, claiming the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment barring insurrectionists also applies to Trump.

Tribe argued that any election officer could withhold Trump's name from the ballot because he inspired the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"The Constitution simply doesn't permit this!" Dershowitz exclaimed. "For example, the governor of Texas could suddenly decide that Joe Biden is an insurrectionist because of his failure to control the borders. And he can disqualify Joe Biden. This will cause a constitutional crisis."

"Do you think the framers of the 14th Amendment would have simply allowed any secretary of state without any process, without any procedure, to simply say, no, we think President Trump has engaged in insurrection, even though no court has ever found that?" he continued. "And therefore, we're going to take him off our ballot, and we're going to create a constitutional crisis. That is simply wrong."

Dershowitz conceded he was not "smarter than Tribe."

"I'm just more honest," he claimed.

