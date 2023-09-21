Alan Dershowitz: 'We're going to have some convictions of Donald Trump' before the election
Alan Dershowitz -- ABC screenshot

Law professor Alan Dershowitz predicted that Donald Trump would be convicted in multiple jurisdictions before the 2024 presidential election.

During a Thursday interview on Real America's Voice, host Gina Loudon asked the longtime attorney if any of Trump's four criminal cases would be resolved before the election.

"Oh yeah, that's the problem," Dershowitz replied. "We're going to have some convictions of Donald Trump because he's being tried in districts where you can't get a fair trial, and then these convictions will be reversed after the election."

"The strategy is down and dirty, unlawful convictions to influence the election, and then we don't care if they're reversed after the election because, by that time, it will have had the intended impact on the election," he continued. "So yeah, I think we'll see some convictions."

Dershowitz claimed prosecutors could "convict a ham sandwich" in New York "if his name is Trump."

"I think the same thing is true in Fulton County," he added.

The lawyer argued that Trump's federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., should be brought after the election.

"Read the Constitution," he remarked. "It's the right of the defendant to a speedy trial. The defendant also has the right to prepare for a trial adequately, and if you have 12 million pages of discovery, no lawyer can prepare for a trial within several months."

"This trial definitely ought to be put off until after the election," Dershowitz concluded.

The attorney has previously predicted Trump would be convicted in New York City but was unclear if it would happen before the election.

Watch the video below or at this link.

