Albuquerque police arrest suspect in serial murders of four Muslim men: report
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller holding press conference with police / @MayorKeller on Twitter.

Authorities in New Mexico believe they have apprehended the suspect wanted for allegedly murdering four Muslim men.

"The shootings were reported around the same area in the eastern part of Albuquerque, and the latest three happened within the span of two weeks. All of the victims were of South Asian descent," CNN reported.

On Sunday, the Albuquerque Police Department released photos of a "vehicle of interesting in the shootings of 4 Muslim men."

Authorities asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

"On Tuesday, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced a major development in the manhunt.

"We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque," Chief Medina tweeted.

"The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders," he explained.

He announced there would be a media briefing later in the day.


