Rudy Giuliani caught traveling after telling Fulton County DA he can't travel
Rudy Giuliani, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani was subpoenaed by the district attorney's office in Fulton County, Georgia to answer questions about possible voter fraud in the state as Donald Trump pressured lawmakers to change the 2020 election results.

Giuliani, who was serving as the president's lawyer at the time, told the court that he couldn't make it to Fulton County. According to the court documents, Giuliani told prosecutors with information from his doctor ordered him not to fly.

"We do not consent to change the date," Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will told Costello in an email. "We expect to see your client before the grand jury on August 9, 2022, here in Atlanta. We will provide alternate transportation including bus or train if your client maintains that he is unable to fly."

As it turns out, Giuliani's claim that he couldn't fly also flies in the face of the fact that he has been traveling, as recently as a trip to New Hampshire, according to his tweet.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump panics and runs the Alex Jones playbook

The judge wasn't sympathetic to the case, and offered a video call, but Judge Robert McBurney rejected it. While he was supposed to travel to Georgia on Tuesday, it has now been delayed until Aug. 17.

"It's like driving to New Hampshire 3 times, so just do it in 3 legs. You know folks in D.C., and can stay down there. He can set his own itinerary. I'm confident we could figure out a way for the breakdown that will get him to Atlanta that's not an airplane," McBurney said.

Giuliani didn't reveal what health issues preclude him from being able to fly, and the judge agreed to keep those documents under seal.

SmartNews