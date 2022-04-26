'Worst day of my life': Alec Baldwin's armorer told cops she 'f'd up' her career after fatal 'Rust' shooting
On Monday, TMZ reported new details about what Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer for actor Alec Baldwin's ill-fated Western film "Rust," did in the immediate aftermath of the accidental shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The footage came from the body cameras of law enforcement, part of a dump of evidence from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office this week.

"In the footage, taken on the set of 'Rust' just minutes after the shooting, you see a somber Gutierrez tell cops she was the film's armorer, followed by, 'Or at least I was' before telling another officer, 'Welcome to the worst day of my life,'" said the report. "The camera continues to record as Gutierrez asks the cops if she can be taken to a squad car away from her coworkers, as she seems to be embarrassed, before saying, 'I just want to get the f*** out of here and never show my face in this industry again.' Gutierrez, who was trained as an armorer by her dad, Thell Reed, tells the officer, 'I'm the only female armorer in the game and I just f****d up my whole entire career.' She later refers to herself as a 'f*****g failure.'"

Investigations are ongoing into why the gun handed to Baldwin on set was loaded. He has denied that he pulled the trigger before the weapon discharged. Another video from the newly released evidence shows Baldwin practicing with the gun involved in the accident an hour beforehand.

Legal analysts have said it is unlikely Baldwin will be criminally charged, but he faces an avalanche of civil litigation over the incident.

