There are tapes: Jan. 6 committee subpoenas filmmaker's interviews with Trump and his family on day of riot
Donald Trump speaks to the press inside the White House/Screenshot

The House Select Committee has subpoenaed footage from a filmmaker who recorded former President Donald Trump and his family immediately before and after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Documentary filmmaker Alex Holder had been granted extensive access to the former president and his inner circle, including interviews with Trump both before and after the U.S. Capitol riot whose existence had not previously been known, reported Politico's Playbook.

Holder began filming on the campaign trail in September 2020, and the subpoena sought raw footage from Jan. 6 and raw footage of interviews with Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Jared Kushner.

The committee also asked for any raw footage recording discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 election.

