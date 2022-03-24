Alex Jones could face arrest after skipping another court appearance
Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones (screengrab)

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could face an arrest warrant after defying a court order to sit for a deposition for the second day in a row.

The InfoWars host failed to appear for at a deposition in Austin, Texas, as part of a lawsuit filed in Connecticut by families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, and the plaintiffs' attorneys asked Judge Barbara N. Bellis to issue a warrant for his arrest after he missed the first one -- and she's expected to take action after he missed the second appearance, reported The Daily Beast.

“Mr. Jones cannot unilaterally decide to continue to engage in his broadcasts, but refuse to participate in a deposition,” Bellis wrote Wednesday when she ordered him to appear the following day.

Bellis has already ruled that Jones had defaulted in the suit, which means that she declared that he lost the case before it even went to trial due to his violations of legal procedure.

Now the judge will determine what damages Jones and InfoWars must pay to Sandy Hook families for claiming the deadly massacre was a false-flag operation.

Attorneys for Jones claimed this week that he was too sick to appear, but he continued hosting hours-long episodes of his conspiracy theory program.

“This is, in our view, a cowardly display intended to cheat the plaintiffs of their right to put him under oath and ask him questions,” said attorney Christopher Mattei, who is representing the Sandy Hook families.

