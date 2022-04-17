Alex Jones considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy to stall lawsuits: report

According to a report from Bloomberg, conservative conspiracy provocateur Alex Jones is weighing filing for bankruptcy in an effort to keep his companies afloat as he battles lawsuits over his Sandy Hook and Jan 6th rants.
Jones has been begging fans for help after he was found liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by relatives of Sandy Hook children killed in 2012 that he called a hoax. The Infowars founder has yet to learn what monetary damages he will have to pay, and the new report claims he is meeting with advisers about filing for Chapter 11 protection.
According to Bloomberg, "A Chapter 11 filing would aim to allow Jones’s businesses, such as Infowars and Free Speech Systems, to keep operating while pausing civil litigation against them, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private," adding, "Lawyers representing Jones and his businesses have said the defamation lawsuit was strategically filed to silence their free speech on matters of public interest, according to court filings."
Just over a week ago, Jones was accused by the Sandy Hook families of hiding a "jaw-dropping" amount of cash, with the Daily Beast reporting Jones allegedly transferred $18 million out of his company starting when the families sued him in 2018, and transferred the funds to a company called PQPR, which they claim is controlled by Jones or his family members.