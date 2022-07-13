Alex Jones' former wife offers Jan 6th committee 'relevant insider info' after Tuesday hearing

"Maybe you still need convincing. Or maybe you know a person who knows a person who still needs convincing," Levin wrote. "Whatever your situation, the following is a list of some of the many reasons why Donald Trump should never be allowed inside the White House again. Not even as a guest! Not even as a school trip chaperone standing quietly and respectfully in the back."

"It doesn’t include literally every reason, seeing as our fingers would break off before we could get through every single one," she added. "But for anyone wondering if it would really be that bad, it should be enough to convince them that yes, it would really be that f*cking bad."

RELATED: 'Fuming' Trump is badgering friends about how the Jan. 6 hearings are 'playing out' for him: CNN



Levin's list begins with the Jan. 6 insurrection, which has been the subject of a congressional investigation that has shown a bright light on Trump's role in drawing his supporters to the U.S. Capitol with lies about his election loss and an alleged seditious conspiracy by some of his extremist supporters.

"Whether or not he’s actually indicted, Trump very likely committed felonies when he tried to overturn the election, according to federal judge David Carter," Levin wrote. "Trump and his allies have insisted that all of this is much ado about nothing, but, in fact, it all makes for a very good reason why he should never be allowed to be POTUS again — particularly given the fact that he doesn’t regret any of it."

Next she catalogues more than a dozen examples of his abject racism and points out that dozens of women have accused him of sexual assault, and she listed some of his repeated threats of violence against his enemies and some of the times he used government power to punish them -- in addition to his mishandling of COVID-19 and his allegiance to Russian president Vladimir Putin, among many other reasons.

"So there you have it: the 389,755 reasons why Trump should, at minimum, be banned from ever holding office again, if not barred from even entering the District of Columbia," Levin concluded. "If you’re wondering how we got to that number, the answer is that we decided that plotting to overturn a free and fair election and inciting a violent insurrection — in addition to all the other things that should prevent Trump from winning a second term — should get extra weight. The equation goes: (Plot to Steal a Second Term * Insurrection)3 + (Everything Else) = F*ck This Guy."