Jan. 6 committee preparing subpoenas for Alex Jones emails and text messages accidentally leaked to Sandy Hook lawyer

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol hopes to obtain text messages and emails from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, according to Rolling Stone.
Mark Bankston, the lawyer for the Sandy Hook parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, revealed in court Wednesday morning that Alex Jones' lawyer accidentally sent text message and emails to him
These were texts and emails that were supposed to be part of the discovery process in the early stages of the case, but Jones maintained that he'd turned over everything.
Within hours, the January 6 committee was at work on a subpoena to obtain the information, Rolling Stone reported.
Citing a "source familiar with the matter," the magazine said that the House committee is at work to request the data from the plaintiff's attorneys to aid in the ongoing investigation. Jones has appeared at times in videos shown by the committee over the course of the past several months.
The information was given to Bankston because Jones' lawyer "did not take any steps to identify it as privileged or protected in any way and as of two days ago it fell free and clear into my possession," he said in court. “That is how I know you lied to me.”