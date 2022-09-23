Alex Jones lawyer cancels planned cross examination one day after courtroom meltdown
Alex Jones (Photo via Shutterstock)

An attorney representing InfoWars founder Alex Jones on Friday cancelled a planned cross-examination one day after his client had an angry meltdown in court.

NBC News Washington reports that attorney Norm Pattis told the court that he would like to have Jones back on the stand sometime next week when he begins his formal defense of the InfoWars host.

According to New York Times reporter Elizabeth Williamson, Pattis said that he wanted to avoid putting Jones on the stand for the second straight day to "lower the temperature" after Jones delivered multiple angry outbursts hours earlier.

Jones, who was successfully sued by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims after he falsely accused the parents of being "crisis actors," went on an angry tirade on Thursday in which he likened his damages trial in a civil lawsuit to China under the rule of Mao Zedung.

READ MORE: Insiders fear Letitia James is set to inflict 'the biggest political damage' to Trump with GOP voters: report

“Is this a struggle session?” said Jones, who in recent years has acknowledged the shooting was real. “Are we in China? I've already said I'm sorry hundreds of times and I'm done saying I'm sorry.”

Jones has also had multiple angry rants outside the courthouse, where he has said it's his right as an American to falsely accuse parents of being involved in a plot to stage school shootings.

SmartNews