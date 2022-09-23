Insiders fear Letitia James is set to inflict 'the biggest political damage' to Trump with GOP voters: report

Former President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
According to a report from the Washington Post on Donald Trump's exploding "legal perils," some advisers in the former president's circle are fretting New York Attorney General Letitia James may be inflicting reputational damage to Trump by exposing him as quite a bit less wealthy than he has convinced his fans he is.
As the report notes, Trump has numerous legal problems that are buffeting him from all sides, including a grand jury in Georgia looking into election fraud accusations, the DOJ battling the president over the theft of secret documents that could lead to an indictment under the Espionage Act or obstruction charges and the charges James made this week about real estate fraud.
As the Post reports, "Trump now has more than a dozen lawyers working on various probes against him, with financial support for their efforts coming from both the Republican National Committee and his political committee, Save America. There are separate sets of lawyers for each of the investigations. His political team has tried to cheer him up at times with positive tweets and other conservative news articles that he shares through his PAC’s website."
According to one associate, "He just rolls on and acts like all these things, at least to everyone around him, aren’t slowing him down.”
However, that hasn't kept his inner circle from worrying about the reality of the situation they all find themselves in.
"Among Trump’s advisers, the Jan. 6 investigation from the Justice Department and the Mar-a-Lago document probe are widely viewed as the most wide-ranging and perilous to Trump and his inner circle," the report states before adding, "But some advisers fear the biggest political damage could be done by James, as his wealth has long been part of his mystique to Republican voters."
Earlier this year, CNN reported that more and more questions were being raised about Trump's actual wealth, with political analysis Chris Cillizza recalling the former president made "his wealth front and center" when he first announced his 2016 presidential bid.
At that time, Trump stated, "I mean, part of the beauty of me is that I’m very rich. So if I need $600 million, I can put $600 million myself. That’s a huge advantage. I must tell you, that’s a huge advantage over the other candidates.”
Elayshia Boey was pulled over earlier this year by McCracken County police in Kentucky for a broken taillight. But during the traffic stop, Boey, a 24-year-old pregnant woman, was "face-planted" into a cruiser and pinned to the ground by a sheriff's deputy, "with his knee planted in her back, crushing her, and her unborn child, beneath his full weight," WDRB reports.
Even though she was bleeding from her head, Deputy Jon Hayden is accused of taking her to jail instead of the hospital. Hayden only finally took her the hospital after a jail nurse refused to admit her due to her injuries and the fact that she was pregnant.
"He certainly didn't try to deescalate the situation at all," Boey's attorney James Russell said. "A taillight started this situation and it ended with a pregnant young woman being face-planted into a vehicle. Obviously, something along the way there went drastically wrong."
According to McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman, Hayden was investigated "and there was no policies or procedures that were found to be violated."
Police say both Boey and her mother, Vanessa Jenkins, became "verbally aggressive" as soon as the deputy approached them.
"While speaking with Boey, she was placing red tape over her taillight," according to her arrest citation. "I explained to Boey that this would not be sufficient. Boey then became more verbally aggressive."
Hayden accused Boey of resisting and then said Jenkins grabbed him to prevent him from arresting Boey.
"After a brief physical struggle, Boey was then placed on the ground by physical force to gain control and compliance," according to the arrest citation. "He shoved Jenkins off him, and she fell to the ground."
Boey and Jenkins were both charged with felony assault of a police officer, as well as other charges.
Watch a report on the story below:
After a week in which the former president saw his bid to slow down a DOJ investigation into the theft of government documents with the appointment of a special master blow up in his face, and New York Attorney General Letitia James announce a plan to seek $250 million from the Trump family for real estates fraud, the Post is reporting that the former president is facing multiple obstacles to getting his incipient campaign off the ground.
"These and other setbacks for Trump come as at least a half-dozen additional legal efforts proceed against him and his allies — committing him to months of legal wrangling as he seeks to raise his political profile for a possible 2024 bid while also increasing the prospect of becoming the first former U.S. president to face indictment after leaving office," writes the paper.
One obstacle beyond Trump's control are plans by a group of Democratic lawyers to keep him off the ballot if he does announce due to his connection to the Jan 6 insurrection.
The post reports, "Attorneys aligned with the Democratic Party have even begun to lay the groundwork for legal challenges if he declares another presidential campaign, under the premise that his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as revealed by congressional investigators, bars him from serving in office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies those who 'engaged in insurrection or rebellion' from holding public office."
On the 2024 planning front, if he does officially announce his bid for 2024, certain restrictions would go into effect for his fundraising arm which is currently paying his ever-increasing legal bills.
Explaining that Trump has been "forced to adjust," the Post is reporting he is "devoting a growing share of political contributions to pay attorney fees," before adding, "The summer’s planning for a fall presidential campaign announcement has been put on pause, according to two people familiar with the plans, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations."
Antiretroviral therapy has had an enormous impact on treating HIV infections around the world. The millions of people currently taking these treatments under medical supervision can reasonably expect to reduce their viral loads to undetectable levels, eliminate the risk of transmission and live a normal life span. However, antiretroviral therapy is not without shortcomings. People need to take these medications regularly for life, and low compliance can lead to drug resistance.
Antibodies are proteins that serve as major players in the immune system’s response to pathogens, which cause disease, and allergens, which cause allergic reactions. Antibodies recognize specific markers, or antigens, on a potentially harmful substance and help the body eliminate it.
Over the past few decades, researchers have been able to isolate individual antibodies specific to the individual pathogen or allergen they are meant to attack. With this advance, monoclonal antibodies made in the lab have become a major segment of the pharmaceutical industry. You can see numerous ads on TV or in magazines promoting monoclonal antibodies to treat osteoporosis, autoimmune disorders and various types of cancers.
Antibodies can also be used to treat viral infections, including COVID-19. But using antibodies gets more complicated with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS in people.
One reason is that HIV has an enormous number of variants circulating across the world and even within a single infected individual. In fact, the genetic variation of HIV within a single patient exceeds the genetic variation of all circulating influenza strains worldwide during an entire flu season.
The immune system of an individual infected with HIV creates antibodies to neutralize the virus. However, because these antibodies can usually recognize only one particular strain, they are unable to neutralize other HIV strains circulating in the population. Furthermore, HIV can mutate within an infected individual and escape antibodies specific to the variant causing the original infection.
This ability to mutate and escape ongoing immune responses is a critical factor in the virus’s ability to continuously replicate, a hallmark of AIDS. It also makes it difficult to design an antibody treatment that can account for HIV’s enormous genetic variability.
Monoclonal antibodies are used to treat many types of cancer.
Broadly neutralizing antibodies show promise
The discovery of rare individuals who make anti-HIV antibodies that can be effective against up to 80% of circulating strains, however, has boosted prospects for antibody treatments for HIV.
In people, one study administering two bnAbs also saw suppression of HIV replication and nearly undetectable viral loads. One early-phase clinical trial in 2021 showed that one bnAb could potentially offer protection against HIV infection.
Long-term production of antibodies
All the monkey and human studies mentioned above required re-administering the broadly neutralizing antibodies every three weeks or so to maintain effective concentrations. This runs into the same problem antiretroviral therapies face in terms of requiring the individual to retake the drug frequently for life. But researchers have found a potential solution.
Using a small virus that doesn’t cause disease, called an adeno-associated virus, to deliver broadly neutralizing antibodies into the body can stimulate muscle cells to continually produce these antibodies. Because muscle cells have a prolonged life span and can last on average 10 to 16 years, they can be turned into factories that produce the antibodies essentially for life.
Broadly neutralizing antibodies can target many HIV strains circulating around the world.
One study my colleagues and I conducted using adeno-associated virus found that one monkey was able to produce these antibodies for over six years after a single injection.
Another monkey that researchers dubbed the “The Miami Monkey” is considered functionally cured, meaning its viral loads have been at undetectable levels for prolonged periods even without continuous antiviral drug therapy. Two other monkeys have also been cured of their AIDS virus infections with this approach.
Adeno-associated virus vectors for HIV antibody therapies still face one more hurdle: anti-drug antibodies, or antibodies the body produces in response to the antibodies in the treatment. Anti-drug antibodies can result when the body registers an antibody treatment as foreign and mounts an immune response against it, negating the treatment. They have also have caused problems for antibody treatments in cancer and autoimmune disorders. That may especially be the case for broadly neutralizing antibodies, which have unusual structures that deviate from what the body normally expects an antibody to look like.
Researchers are working hard to develop simple and accessible approaches to help patients build tolerance to broadly neutralizing antibodies. Some of these approaches include delivering treatments to other areas that have greater immune tolerance than the muscle, such as to the liver and through the mouth.