'You were right all along': Marjorie Taylor Greene butters up Sandy Hook conspiracist Alex Jones

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) called into bankrupt right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars on Thursday and lavished him with praise for the specious information that he feeds to his audience.

"Alex, you have been, uh, a true leader. You, you are an original. You've always been telling the truth to the American people and making sure that they're informed on everything," Greene said.

Jones was very publicly rebuked last year when he was ordered to pay more than a billion dollars in damages to the families of the victims who were slaughtered in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Jones, an outspoken 9/11 Truther, also peddled former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election ahead of his failed coup at the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

But none of that was apparently important to Greene, who has engaged in 9/11 Trutherism, bullied survivors of school shootings, kicked a constituent, attended white nationalist-hosted events, and voted to nullify President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.

Greene giddily continued praising Jones.

"I really thank you and I commend you for standing in the face of unbelievable attacks against you, um, not only you, but your family that stands behind you and your staff that work so hard to in, in this important cause. Um, you were right all along," Greene declared. "This is an information war and it's time for our side to start fighting that war and fight it in the same way that they fight us."