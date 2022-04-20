InfoWars' Alex Jones seeks immunity deal in exchange for testifying in Jan. 6 probe: NYT

InfoWars founder Alex Jones is reportedly seeking an immunity deal that would allow him to avoid being criminally prosecuted in exchange for telling federal prosecutors what he knows about the planning of the events that culminated in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

The New York Times reports that Jones is in "discussions with the Justice Department about an agreement to detail his role in the rally near the White House last Jan. 6 that preceded the attack on the Capitol."

Jones's attorney gave prosecutors a letter signed by Jones in which he expressed "his desire to speak to federal prosecutors about Jan. 6," although the attorney also insisted that Jones did nothing criminally wrong on that day.

Nevertheless, the attorney tells the Times that Jones is demanding immunity from prosecution because "he distrusts the government."

The Times notes that Jones's willingness to talk with prosecutors is a new sign that the federal probe into the January 6th riots is heating up.

"Two weeks ago, another prominent Stop the Steal organizer, Ali Alexander, a close associate of Mr. Jones, revealed that he had received a subpoena from a federal grand jury that is seeking information on a broad swath of people — rally planners, members of Congress and others close to former President Donald J. Trump — connected to political events that took place in the run-up to Jan. 6," the paper writes. "Mr. Alexander, who marched with Mr. Jones to the Capitol that day, has said that he intends to comply with the subpoena."

