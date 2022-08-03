Revelation at Alex Jones’ trial may have big implications for DOJ J6 investigation  — here's how

Eight years to the day after the fatal Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, 2020 presidential electors gathered in state capitols across America and confirmed Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the electoral college 306 to 232. Now a right-wing conspiracy theory that the mass shooting is a hoax may have a major impact on the investigation into the unsuccessful attempt to overturn the election.

Following the massacre, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones falsely claimed that the gun massacre was and the devastated victims seen on TV were actors.

He was successfully sued by Sandy Hook families and is currently on trial in Texas before a jury determines the monetary amount the victims will be awarded. On Wednesday, the case took a bizarre turn.

"The legal team representing Infowars founder Alex Jones inadvertently sent the contents of his cellphone to a lawyer representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting, the parents’ lawyer said in court Wednesday," The Washington Post reported. "The apparent blunder, revealed by attorney Mark Bankston as Jones was on the stand in the damages phase of his defamation trial, unearthed previously undisclosed texts about the massacre and financial information about Infowars. Bankston, who represents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, told the far-right conspiracy theorist that his attorneys had 'messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cellphone.'"

RELATED: 'Your attorneys messed up': Sandy Hook families' lawyer confronts Alex Jones with evidence he lied under oath

Jones was not just involved in pushing the Sandy Hook conspiracy theories, but was also a prominent supporter of Trump's "big lie" of election fraud.

In November, the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed Jones.

"Alex Jones reportedly helped organize the rally at the Ellipse on January 6th that immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol, including by facilitating a donation to provide what he described as 'eighty percent' of the funding," the select committee said.

"Mr. Jones spoke at the January 5th rally on Freedom Plaza that was sponsored by the Eighty Percent Coalition. Mr. Jones has stated that he was told by the White House that he was to lead a march from the January 6th Ellipse rally to the Capitol, where President Trump would meet the group and speak," the select committee said. "Mr. Jones has repeatedly promoted unsupported allegations of election fraud, including encouraging individuals to attend the Ellipse rally on January 6th and implying he had knowledge about the plans of the former President with respect to the rally."

While the select committee has failed to obtain Jan. 6 text messages that were deleted by the Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security and Pentagon, every text message has both a sender and recipient and the select committee is already preparing subpoenas for the contents of Jones' phone.

Former Mike Pence advisor Olivia Troye said, "The Alex Jones text messages are apparently the ONLY set of texts that weren't somehow deleted..."