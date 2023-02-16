Alex Jones 'holding firearms' for Jan. 6 rioters: bankruptcy filing

Infowars founder Alex Jones revealed he's "holding firearms" for some participants in the U.S. Capitol riot.

The right-wing conspiracy theorist, who took part in the "Stop the Steal" rally immediately before the Jan. 6 insurrection, made the revelation in a bankruptcy filing after he was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook massacre victims, reported the Washington Post.

“Holding firearms for certain January 6th participants to be provided,” reads a statement on the filing, in a section asking Jones to identify property he owns or controls for someone else.

The filing doesn't indicate why Jones, who filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last December in Texas, was holding weapons for the rioters or where those guns were located.

The 49-year-old Jones, who reported his gross income in 2021 was $617,143.02, also listed boats and lifetime helicopter access as part of his personal financial disclosures on the filing obtained by the newspaper.