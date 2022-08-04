Sandy Hook lawyer to turn over Alex Jones texts to Jan. 6 committee and federal investigators: report

The January 6 committee and federal law enforcement are heavily interested in the contents of Alex Jones' cell phone.

A digital copy of the Infowars owner's phone was inadvertently turned over to lawyers for Sandy Hook families suing Jones for defamation, and attorney Mark Bankston said the January 6 panel and federal law enforcement have already reached out to him after revealing the blunder Wednesday in court.

The Guardian's Hugo Lowell reported Thursday that Bankston "intends to cooperate unless he’s ordered otherwise."

“His advocacy of violence … quite clearly played a role on the 6th," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a member of the House select committee. "We’d like to know more about it."

Lofgren said the select committee still wants to hear from Jones, who has said that Trump personally asked him to lead a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The committee issued a subpoena to Jones in November.

Jones, founder of the website InfoWars and host of a popular radio show, has been found liable in multiple defamation lawsuits brought by parents of the victims of the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

The 48-year-old Jones claimed for years on his show that the Sandy Hook shooting was "staged" by gun control activists and the parents were "crisis actors," but has since acknowledged it was "100 percent real."

A 12-person jury in Austin, Texas, heard closing arguments on Tuesday in the first of the multiple defamation cases against Jones to reach the damages phase.

The case was brought by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of six-year-old Jesse Lewis, who was among the children slain by a 20-year-old gunman in the worst-ever school shooting in the United States.

Heslin and Lewis delivered emotional testimony about the impact of Jones' false claims on their lives, including harassment, online abuse and death threats.





With additional reporting by AFP