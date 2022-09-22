Judge shouts down Alex Jones’ lawyer: 'How many times do I have to say when I’m speaking you stop!'

Alex Jones took the stand in his next trial over the allegations that his actions on his show harmed the Sandy Hook families to such a degree that there are damages. Jones attacked the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre by falsely claiming that they were actors and that the mass shooting was a false-flag operation. That led to a number of attacks on the families over the course of years.

At one point the lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, Chris Mattei, tried to question Jones about whether it was wrong to lie about them publicly. The questioning began with Jones' allegations against the Young Turks, which reported that Jones sent sexually explicit images of children to the Sandy Hook families. Jones ultimately agreed that his lawyers did do that.

In court filings, Jones alleged that the TYT allegations seriously harmed him. Mattei appeared to be trying to relate the two cases. If TYT attacked Jones and caused him to harm simply by saying something truthful, then Jones lying about the Sandy Hook families also led to harm.

The line of questioning ended up in a debate between the lawyers and Judge Barbara Bellis sent the jury out of the room while they debated the line of questioning.

At one point, Jones' lawyer, Norman Pattis, began talking over Bellis, which resulted in a furious response, as it's something the lawyer has been doing throughout the trial.

"How many times do I have to say when I’m speaking you stop!" Judge Bellis said.

The parties came to a resolution and the judge called the lawyers over to the bench while the jury was returning.

"I can count on one hand how many times I've argued in court before a jury in my entire career," Judge Bellis could be overheard saying in the side conversation with the lawyers. She told the Jones lawyer that he has a good record and when she tells him to "stop he needs to stop on a dime."

"You're right. Here's the deal, Judge, I'm an advocate," said Pattis. "I get caught in the moment and you admonish me and I'm working on it."

Pattis, like Jones, has been reprimanded several times by the judge. In the case of Jones, the judge has been forced to tell him not to extrapolate and go off on one of his tangents. `In the previous trial, the judge was forced to tell him numerous times that he couldn't lie under oath.

"One factor in these repeated disputes during testimony is the fact that Jones is unaccustomed to any public forum that he does not control," the New York Times observed in their running-post about the trial. "On his show, he interrupts his guests. In his courthouse press conferences, he shouts down those who disagree with him. Trial testimony has for years proven a challenge for him.

See the moment in the video below: