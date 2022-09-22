Startling report describes 'extensive' network of white supremacists and extremists in Florida

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) described an "extensive, interconnected" network of radical groups within Florida, including white supremacists, neo-Nazi groups, and far-right movements.

According to the ADL's report, the Sunshine State keeps is continuing to fill up with individuals that are less than sunny. This includes, according to the report, "a significant increase in extremist-related incidents both nationwide and in the state of Florida."

In particular, the ADL highlighted one group called NatSoc Florida, based in Duval County. Described as a Neo-Nazi group, NatSoc Florida participates in numerous racist demonstrations, the ADL said, and also distributes hateful literature. The report included a picture of the group in which they were holding an antisemitic and anti-LGBT rally.

NatSoc Florida is just one of a number of these types of groups that have been rising in the state in recent years, the ADL said. Other similar organizations include the Sunshine State Nationalists, White Lives Matter, and Florida Nationalists, all three of which the ADL described as similar white supremacist groups.

Beyond this, many groups that have previously been linked to a national level are now reportedly being seen at a hyper-local level throughout Florida. This includes many groups associated with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

While these groups have been in the spotlight since that day, the ADL said that Florida has become somewhat of a haven for them - more Jan. 6 suspects reportedly live in Florida than any other state. Out of 855 people that have been charged already in connection with the attack, 90 of them are Floridians - just over 10%.

Part of the reason for the uptick in Florida extremism, the ADL said, is due to "widespread disinformation and conspiracy theories which have animated extremists and fueled antisemitism."

"The result: unrest and violence, from the January 6 insurrection to white supremacist activity to a spike in hate crimes," the report added. "Many of the individuals in this network, which includes dozens of people, attend events organized by multiple groups. This tactic gives the appearance of larger numbers, and the actions can affect entire communities."