Alex Jones slapped with escalating fines of $25,000 per day until he testifies in Sandy Hook defamation case
Alex Jones (Youtube)

InfoWars founder Alex Jones has been found in contempt of court and will be slapped with massive daily fines if he continues to refuse to give testimony in the defamation case related to his false claim that children who were murdered at Sandy Hook elementary school in 2012 were "crisis actors."

Law and Crime reports that Connecticut-based Judge Barbara Bellis on Wednesday ruled that Jones "willfully and in bad faith violated without justification several clear court orders requiring his attendance at his depositions" that were scheduled to occur earlier this month.

As evidence, she cited the fact that Jones did a broadcast from his studio on the day the depositions were scheduled to occur, despite the fact that he claimed he couldn't attend the deposition due to health reasons.

Because of this, Bellis concluded that it is fair to say Jones "intentionally failed to comply with orders of the court and that there is no adequate factual basis to explain his failures."

Jones was then ordered to pay escalatory fines starting at $25,000 for each day he defied the court's orders, meaning he would have to pay $25,000 the first day, then an additional $50,000 the second day, an additional $75,000 the third day, and so forth.

The fines would be refunded if Jones complied with the court's order, she added.

IN OTHER NEWS: New info on a Trump Jan. 6 call 'raises the prospect of tampering' with White House call log: report

SmartNews