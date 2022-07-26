Sandy Hook parents expected to ask for at least $100 million in damages as Alex Jones trial begins in Texas

On Tuesday, a Texas jury will begin hearing testimony in a civil trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over comments he made about the victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 that took the lives of 20 children between the ages of six and seven along with six adults.

According to a report from the Associated Press, lawyers for the parents of the victims of the shooting -- which the Infowars host called a "hoax' -- are expected to ask for more the $100 million in "compensatory and punitive damages."

Reporting that an unfavorable jury verdict could result in a financial wipe-out of Jones, the Associated Press report adds, "The trial involving the parents of two Sandy Hook families is only the start for Jones. Damages have yet to be awarded in separate defamation cases for other families of the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Connecticut."

Previously Jones attempted to use bankruptcy protections to protect his assets were knocked down in June when a federal judge dismissed his petition, with the Associated Press reporting at the time, "The judge's action allows the parents' defamation lawsuits against Jones to continue in Texas and Connecticut, where trials are pending on how much he should pay families after judges in both states found Jones and his companies liable for damages."

According to one of the attorneys representing the families in Texas for what is expected to be a two-week trial, "We’re very glad the day is here. “We’re looking forward to telling our clients’ story.”

The report adds that it is not known whether Jones will be attending with his attorneys claiming he is dealing with a "medical issue."