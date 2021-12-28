Alex Jones says he's personally 'hurt' by Trump's vaccine promotion in latest emotional meltdown

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's falling out with former President Donald Trump is now officially personal.

In a Tuesday rant, Jones once again slammed Trump for promoting COVID-19 vaccinations, which is something that was a bridge too far for the InfoWars founder.

"The fact that I was persecuted for supporting Trump makes it ten times worse!" Jones said of Trump's betrayal. "I know Podesta's evil, I know Hillary's evil, I know Obama's evil, and I know Fauci's evil, I know Bill Gates is evil, and I know they're all evil! But Trump did a lot of good, and I believed in him! So, the fact that he’s done this makes it personal. It makes it hurt!"

READ MORE: MAGA rioter proudly informed his father that he was now a 'parent of a Capitol insurrectionist': feds

Jones last week declared that Trump was either "ignorant" or "evil" for supporting the vaccines, and he also floated the possibility that Trump was being blackmailed into promoting them.

"You are either completely ignorant about the so-called vaccine gene therapy that you helped ram through with Operation Warp Speed or you are one of the most evil men who has ever lived to push this toxic poison on the public and to attack your constituents who they simply try to save their lives and the lives of others," Jones ranted.

Watch the video below.