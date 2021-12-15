Alex Jones blames Joe Biden's imaginary weather weapons for fatal tornados

Republican extremists are going to ludicrous lengths as they attempt to attribute extreme weather disasters to anything other than global climate change.

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) tried to blame deadly California wildfires on a giant Jewish space laser.

And now Alex Jones is attempting to blame President Joe Biden's (imaginary) weather weapons for the deadly tornados that resulted in scores of death after slamming multiple states.

“So, they just think you’re stupid and they don’t want you knowing they are doing all of this, and they’ve got carbon systems they are putting in, that big, huge geoengineering systems, terraforming systems that are sucking carbon dioxide out of the air when it’s a trace gas that we need, and was hundreds of times higher millions of years ago than it is now. That’s why plants and animals were so much bigger and healthier. But we’ve adapted to live in less air. This is insane, ladies and gentlemen," Jones said.



“So the question is, did they use weather weapons to cause the tornadoes?” Jones asked. “That’s a legitimate question to ask.”

Jones, who received a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, received a brutal analysis of his weather weapons claim from Gizmodo.

"There is only one answer to what to do next. Joe Biden must give me the weather weapons, effective immediately," Brain Kahn wrote. "If Jones and his ilk are to be believed (they are not), weather weapons have been used far too often to destroy people’s lives. But why not use the space lasers for good? What if instead of igniting fires to burn down towns or clear land for high-speed rail, we used them to create backfires to protect towns?"

"Instead of filling the atmosphere with toxic chemtrails to spawn tornadoes, what if we used them to break up storms. “Former” President Donald Trump once reportedly asked about nuking a hurricane. But there’s no need to rely on such unproven technology when we apparently have the weather weapons already there to stir up storms. Just set those hurricane juice cannons to reverse. Boom, problem solved," he argued.

Read the full analysis.