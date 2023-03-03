Murdaugh juror reveals what convinced him 'big liar' was guilty
Daniel Greene during Murdaugh's murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. - Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS

Legal experts were surprised by the speed with which jurors convicted disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh of murdering his own wife and son.

However, one juror is now telling ABC News that his decision to convict Murdaugh was made easy by one key piece of evidence that he says completely undermined any credibility he might have enjoyed.

Specifically, juror Craig Moyer says that the damning cell phone video placing Murdaugh at the scene of the murders shortly before they occurred, despite his previous denials that he was in the area at the time, was enough to put him over the top.

Moyer said that this video exposed Murdaugh as a "big liar" and made him skeptical of everything he said when he took the witness stand.

“He knew what he wanted to say. I mean he is a lawyer," Moyer explained. "I didn't see any true remorse or any compassion or anything."

Murdaugh is set to be sentenced to prison on Friday morning, and ABC News reports that he is facing a minimum of 30 years in jail and that prosecutors may push for a life sentence without parole.

