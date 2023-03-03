Republicans floating Social Security cuts even after raging at Biden for saying they wanted them

Weeks after creating an uproar at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address where he accused them of want to cut Social Security, Republicans are doing just that.

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Ursula Perano, the booing and jeering of Biden had hardly faded before Republican members of Congress began proposing increasing the target age for taking advantage of Social Security benefits from 67 to 70.

That has set off new "alarm bells" after the furor had died down.

The report notes that Democrats are listening to what Republicans are pitching with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) claiming the talks are "very preliminary" and so far just a "problem solving discussion."

READ MORE: 'He thinks his stuff doesn’t stink': Die-hard Trump voters are moving on

According to the report, "the primary gist of the talks, which are being led by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Angus King (I-ME), is about considering a new sort of fund to support retirement savings. When asked about news of the retirement age being part of the negotiations, Kaine brushed the idea aside."

"It’s unclear how many senators are currently taking part in the working group, but the existence of any working group at all runs contrary to the platitudes Biden just recently laid out," Perano wrote. "During his State of the Union, Biden said Social Security and Medicare should be 'off the books.' And he further elaborated by saying the way to pay for both programs was by 'making sure the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share' in taxes."

You can read more here.