Alex Murdaugh sentenced to two life terms in prison for murdering wife and son

Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on Friday was sentenced for the rest of his natural life a day after he was convicted of murdering his wife and son.

In handing down the sentence of two consecutive life terms, Judge Clifton Newton decried the "savage" murders committed by Murdaugh, whom he slammed for his "duplicitous conduct here in the courtroom and the witness stand."

Newman also informed Murdaugh that other defendants in his courtroom had "received the death penalty probably for lesser conduct" than what Murdaugh had been convicted of committing.

Murdaugh maintained his innocence even after being convicted and insisted to Newman that he would have "never hurt" his late wife and son.

Jurors on Thursday took less than three hours to reach a verdict in which it found Murdaugh guilty of murdering his 52-year-old wife Maggie and his youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murduagh. The jurors also found Murdaugh guilty of two firearms charges related to the murder.

Sentencing guidelines set a minimum of 30 years for his crimes, and prosecutors had sought two consecutive life sentences.

In an interview with ABC News on Friday morning, juror Craig Moyer said that he was convinced of Murdaugh's guilt after seeing the damning cell phone video placing Murdaugh at the scene of the murders shortly before they occurred, despite his previous denials that he was in the area at the time.

Moyer said that this video exposed Murdaugh as a "big liar" and made him skeptical of everything he said when he took the witness stand.