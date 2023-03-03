Morning Joe buries GOPer over the 'stupidity' of his attack on Merrick Garland

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough pounced on House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-OH) Friday over a Fox News interview he gave where he completely mischaracterized comments made by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lawmakers on the status of the Hunter Biden investigation.

During his testimony, Garland stated that he pledged to stay out of the investigation of President Joe Biden's son and that he was standing by his promise.

Comer promptly went on Fox and told host Maria Bartiromo that the attorney general was sending a message that the Biden case was a very big deal.

"What is your reaction to Garland saying he is staying out of it," Bartiromo asked.

"Looks to me like he is in the middle of it, " the Kentucky Republican bizarrely replied. "The fact that he continues to say that he is staying out of it, that could be said, be interpreted as a code word for don't this, it's too hot."

He then added, "So this is another example of a two-tier system of justice in America; if you are politically connected to officials at the highest level you're going to get by, if not you will be sitting in a jail cell rotting somewhere."

After watching the clip, "Morning Joe" host Scarborough started in on Comer, exclaiming, "First of all, the stupidity."

Mocking Comer's drawl, he mimicked the GOP lawmaker saying, "'Well, the fact he didn't say that he was involved means he was involved.'"

"That is like debating a third grader," he continued. "Here is the guy talking about the two tiers of system of justice and sits back quietly and supports Donald Trump year after year after year after year. Again, it is almost like ... you know, why even respond to it? It is just such a joke. It's almost as if they forget that other people will hear this stuff besides the very small circle of people."

"By the way, he is on a woman's show who Fox kept on the air after they admitted she was participating in peddling falsehoods that she knew were false," he added.



Watch the video at this link.