School board meeting takes a bizarre turn as conservative activist whips out 'sex toys'

A woman protesting the sex education policy of a Wisconsin school district surprised everyone present when she took out "sex toys," which were actually props meant to teach kids about sex, at the board meeting.

Conservative activist Alexandra Schweitzer, the president of the No Left Turn in Education chapter in the state, attended Merton School District's board meeting, where she defended a man who was punished in part for protesting the sex education policy in Waukesha County schools.

Schweitzer can be seen in the video waving around items that appear to be sexual in nature and complaining about what children have access to.

"So let's look at the toys that the eighth grade has to look at," Schweitzer said during the meeting. "This is exactly what you guys are censuring Troy for, for this."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump trashes McCain's funeral in new book: 'Much like his wars, it never ended'

Schweitzer pulled out two items she called "sex toys" to use as props in her defense of board member Troy Anderson.

The items Schweitzer was referencing were not really "sex toys," but models used within that district, according to WISN 12 News. The Merton School District put up a heavily redacted version of the meeting, according to the outlet, which obtained a different video.

"WISN 12 News obtained separate cellphone video from the incident in question," WISN 12 News reported on Wednesday.

Other parents and board members in the meeting told Schweitzer she was being inappropriate, according to the outlet.

You can watch the video below or at this link.